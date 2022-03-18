Six Good Things

When life is busy — like Seth's right now, or when life is slower — like Tsh's, who just started a short teaching break — it's a good time to remember good things. In this episode, they chat about three things each that are currently adding more beauty to their lives: a thing they're listening to, reading, and watching.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Wendell Berry's New Collected Poems
The Woman at the Wall of St. Michael's, Seth’s poem for Ukraine
The Abolition of Man, by C.S. Lewis
Bari Weiss’ episode on Honestly, Things Worth Fighting For
The Last Kingdom on Netflix