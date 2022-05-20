Six More Good Things

It's the end of the school year, and May is always nuts. When life feels flustered, it's grounding to remember the ordinary things adding beauty to our days. Seth and Tsh each share what they're currently reading, watching, and listening to that are bringing them more joy and insight.
Tsh's Summer 2022 playlist
The Black Keys, Typhoon, Jason Isbell, & S. Carey's Paralyzed
Learning the Good Life, edited by Jessica Hooten Wilson & Jacob Stratman
Principles for Dealing With The Changing World Order, by Ray Dalio
Cultivating Catholic Feminism video series
Inventing Anna on Netflix
Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu
Under the Banner of Heaven, by Jon Krakauer