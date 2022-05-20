The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
Six More Good Things
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
May 20, 2022

It's the end of the school year, and May is always nuts. When life feels flustered, it's grounding to remember the ordinary things adding beauty to our days. Seth and Tsh each share what they're currently reading, watching, and listening to that are bringing them more joy and insight.

