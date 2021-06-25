Slaying Dragons

Good stories matter — we all know this. But how do these good stories shape us, form our imaginations, make us better parents, and remind us what really matters? Why do the best stories sacramentally peel back the surface to reveal what’s really there? Seth and Tsh talk to their friend, novelist Shawn Smucker, about what it means to immerse your life in good stories — and why it’s not optional. To borrow a quip from G.K. Chesterton about children and fairy tales (because it’s just as true for adults): good stories don’t tell us dragons exist. We already know this. Good stories tell us dragons can be killed.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Shawn Smucker: Books | Podcast | Twitter | Instagram | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Journal of a Novel, by John Steinbeck
Working Days, by John Steinbeck
Evilene Killerman on Instagram
Anything is Possible, by Elizabeth Strout
The Surrender Experiment, by Michael A. Singer
Radical Face's albums The Family Tree: The Roots, The Branches, and The Leaves