The books we read in childhood have the power to transform us lifelong. So what do we do with the classics that are so good yet have those problematic bits because they’re products of their era? Do we avoid giving our kids these great works because they don’t reflect everything we believe in? Seth and Tsh are joined by fellow writer Mitali Perkins, who has passionate thoughts about why what we read in childhood matters. Her own immigrant story was steeped in stories.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
The Chair on Netflix
Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport
The Book of Waking Up, by Seth
Why Art Matters, by Alistair Gordon
A Nature Poem for Every Day of the Year (and Night), by Jane McMorland Hunter