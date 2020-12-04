Stuff of Earth

It's always been easy in our culture to numb ourselves so we don't have to face honest truth, goodness, and beauty. ...The temptation's been even stronger in 2020. So what does it look like these days to posture ourselves toward healthy adoration — to devote ourselves to what is actually true, good, and beautiful, even when it's hard? Tsh talks with Seth Haines over drinks.
Seth’s website and newsletter
Tsh’s website and newsletter
It's not too late to order Shadow & Light
Seth's habit tracking spreadsheet (go to File > Make a Copy)
Atomic Habits, by James Clear
Browse Tsh’s recommended books