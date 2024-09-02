The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Kristin Haakenson's avatar
Kristin Haakenson
Sep 2, 2024

100% all this. I didn't take a full break from publishing this summer, but I stepped back to writing just a couple of posts - and now that I'm re-emerging, I have this clarified notion of the importance of looking at interactions online as being an ember...something to spark real-world action, though it can so easily masquerade as accomplishment.

In many ways, the web has silently become a space of self-definition for so many of us (a sobering, frightening thought), allowing us to stay in a space of intellectualism without actually refining our thoughts in our own circumstances. Almost like we're disembodying ourselves to try to define our identities. Online, I can easily build an echo chamber for myself: something I can't easily accomplish locally. I have to actually take my ideas, the things I've consumed or shared online, and test them against the variables of my particular time and place.

I really leaned into refining our liturgical ladies (& laddies) gatherings, and it's been so fruitful...so I've come out of the summer feeling a bit of a fire lit under me to use my art & writing as a point of departure for other folks - so they can take whatever inspiration & tools they find helpful, graft them into their own lives, and leave the rest.

It's easy to just *barely* scratch the itch of socialization and relationship online, and then forego the real hard work of living in this incarnational world!

As always, I think of Clive & uncle Screwtape:

"Think of your man as a series of concentric circles, his will being the innermost, his intellect coming next, and finally his fantasy. You can hardly hope, at once, to exclude from all the circles everything that smells of the Enemy: but you must keep on shoving all the virtues outward till they are finally located in the circle of fantasy, and all the desirable qualities inward into the Will. It is only in so far as they reach the will and are there embodied in habits that the virtues are really fatal to us."

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Annelise Roberts's avatar
Annelise Roberts
Sep 2, 2024

I appreciate this little shove in the direction I know I need to head. I’m a little bummed our online selves will be passing like ships, but I’m at the, “should have taken a break a month ago phase” and need to keep writing, but not the kind that is for public consumption. I think what is most insidious is how the Internet creeps in as a handy distraction where I can talk around things without actually dealing with them in my real life. When the Internet is an outflow of real life it’s beneficial for everyone; when it’s a distraction from it then it props up bad habits. And it’s so hard to determine which is which sometimes. I almost have to play detective with my own life — looking for patterns of use instead of what I’m saying (which usually isn’t itself an issue).

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