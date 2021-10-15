The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Talking to Our 20-Something Selves
0:00
-51:16

Talking to Our 20-Something Selves

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Oct 15, 2021

If we knew then what we know now, would we be better off? Or is there something redeemable about the mistakes we all make when we’re younger? Seth and Tsh answer a listener question about any wisdom they might have for their slightly younger listeners — if they were in their twenties right now, this is what their forty-something selves would tell themselves.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture