The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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Wendi Nunnery's avatar
Wendi Nunnery
Aug 13, 2025

Wow! It sounds like you've had a red-letter few months. What joy ❤️.

I will be 40 next week, so I am here for the gray hairs, the full, embodied be-who-God-made-you-to-be, and, as always, more Catholic wisdom.

P.S. Tate is your TWIN.

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Laura Brownstein's avatar
Laura Brownstein
Aug 13, 2025

Congratulations to Tate and all of you!! That's wonderful!!

Can't wait to read your next book, as it will be in long form, which I have been devouring of your writing already. Does that make sense?

Also, yes, please write about why to get off Instagram and TikTok already. But I have a difficulty getting off Instagram completely because the youth group my middle-school-age daughter attends. They post photos of my daughter on their Instagram page sometimes, and I have to then ask them to take them down. So I have to monitor their page occasionally. It's very frustrating, and I don't think it will end. However, over a year ago, I went on Instagram and I cut out about 375 accounts I was following down to about 25. I now only subscribe to accounts that are organizations that are about screen/phone issues (Bark, Jonathan Haidt, etc.) and a couple of friends/family who live in other countries and have no other way of communicating.

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