The 7 Vices & Virtues

We’ve all heard of the seven deadly sins, but what good does it do to think about them in our modern, well-intentioned lives? Maybe more to the point — why does contemplating about them bring us hope? It’s because of their corresponding virtues. Seth and Tsh talk about what this looks like in their own lives.
As a reference, here are the seven pairs of vices and virtues:
Pride: A desire for excellence in excess of right reason
Humility: A rightly-ordered estimation of excellence
Gluttony: A disordered desire for good things
Temperance: A desire to keep good things in their rightful place
Lust: A disordered desire for pleasure
Chastity: A rightly-ordered desire for pleasure
Envy: Sorrow for another’s good
Love: To will the good of the other
Greed: A desire for more than is needed
Generosity/charity: A desire for enough for all
Anger: A desire for vengeance contrary to reason
Meekness: Power under control
Sloth: Sorrow for spiritual good; the absence of care
Diligence: Taking care to do what we value most
