A Drink With a Friend
The First Story
The First Story

Nov 05, 2021

Most of life is lived in the ordinary, so to see the sacred within it we need to pause and name it. This usually comes in the form of storytelling — when we tell family and friends the things that happen to us, we become more aware of the sacramentality n the most mundane things. For the next two episodes, Seth and Tsh each swap a story from their life to recognize and name what’s just beneath the layer. You’re invited to do the same, too, within your ordinary life.

