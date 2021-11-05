The First Story

Most of life is lived in the ordinary, so to see the sacred within it we need to pause and name it. This usually comes in the form of storytelling — when we tell family and friends the things that happen to us, we become more aware of the sacramentality n the most mundane things. For the next two episodes, Seth and Tsh each swap a story from their life to recognize and name what’s just beneath the layer. You’re invited to do the same, too, within your ordinary life.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Try Hallow free for 30 days
Tsh’s Rule of Life workshop
Coming Clean, Seth’s story of sobriety
Theology of Home, by Carrie Gress and Noelle Mering
Honestly, by Bari Weiss — especially the episode with Ross Douthat