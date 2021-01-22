The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
The Good Kind of Pain
The Good Kind of Pain

Jan 22, 2021

We all KNOW we’re supposed to work out, but knowing that doesn’t make many of us do it. Seth and Tsh aren’t workout-obsessed, but as working parents in their early 40s who’d like to be around a good while, they’ve reaped the benefits of doing the hard work anyway. How do we find the motivation we need to keep moving, even when we don’t feel like it? Recognizing the sacramentality of our earthly bodies definitely helps.

