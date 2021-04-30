The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
The Other Two Rs
The Other Two Rs

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Apr 30, 2021

We all know we’re supposed to care about the environment — but what does that look like with a sacramental posture? And what do we do about it besides tossing our plastic and cardboard in the recycling bin? Seth and Tsh admit their own challenges while recognizing the need to do more — sanely. After all, the other two Rs are more effective than the third.

