We all know we’re supposed to care about the environment — but what does that look like with a sacramental posture? And what do we do about it besides tossing our plastic and cardboard in the recycling bin? Seth and Tsh admit their own challenges while recognizing the need to do more — sanely. After all, the other two Rs are more effective than the third.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Praise Be to You - Laudato Si’, by Pope Francis
We Tried Going Zero Waste for a Month: Here’s What Happened, by WheezyWaiter
Silence, by Shusaku Endo