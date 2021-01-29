The Commonplace

A Drink With a Friend
The Persuasive Power of Beauty
The Persuasive Power of Beauty

Jan 29, 2021

Dostoevsky said it will change the world. Confucius said everything has it, but not everyone sees it. Shakespeare, Plato, and others wondered if it was in the eye of the beholder. Beauty matters in our everyday lives; it’s not an extra “nice to have.” But where do we find it? What do we do with it? How does it affect our ordinary lives? And is it subjective or objective?

