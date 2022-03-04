The War in Color

When big global events happen — like Russia invading Ukraine — what can we possibly do in our small, ordinary lives to make any difference? Seth and Tsh chat about how they’ve been talking about the news with their kids, how they’ve been processing it for themselves, and what we might learn from the past to forge ahead soberly toward the future.
Bitter & Sweet, Tsh’s new book
The Weight of Glory, by C.S. Lewis
World War II in Color on Netflix
The War by Ken Burns, on PBS
On the Shortness of Life, by Seneca