The Commonplace

The Commonplace

The Commonplace
A Drink With a Friend
Think Like a Homeschooler
0:00
-12:21

Think Like a Homeschooler

Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
Sep 11, 2020

It's helpful to adopt a homeschool mindset — even if you "do" school more traditionally. Here are four ways to think about education, especially during the pandemic (but anytime, really). If you think about it, we're all homeschooling right now, even if our kids go elsewhere to school.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tsh Oxenreider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture