Thrive vs. Survive

Seth is in Arkansas and Tsh is in Texas, which means this week they've been covered under a blanket of snow and ice. It took a while until they could even record at all, but once they did, they did a quick check-in before the power went out again, followed by a more leisurely chat about what it means to survive vs. thrive. What do moments like this — and even moments like the global pandemic — teach us about what it is we truly need to live another day?
Shirt of Flame: A Year with St. Therese of Lisieux, by Heather King
It Is Right and Just, by Scott Hahn & Brandon McGinley