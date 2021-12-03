Tradition (aka Democracy of the Dead)

Traditioooooooooon… Tradition! We all have them during the holidays, but why do they matter? Seth and Tsh unpack the sacramentality of leaning into even our smallest of family traditions — because they matter more than as simply “things we do every year.” Traditions remind us we’re not alone, life is bigger than we are, and that we’re time-bound creatures made with a need for routine and rhythm. They’re anchors for our souls, especially when life is hard.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
Shadow & Light, Tsh’s Advent book
The Scandal of Holiness, by Jessica Hooten Wilson
A Curious Faith, by Lore Ferguson Wilbert