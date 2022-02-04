We’re All Farm Dogs

Liz Gilbert once said that if she didn’t write, she’d become a farm dog and chew up the couch. Why do we partake in creative pursuits if we’re not going to profit financially from it? Lots of reasons, actually. Tsh and Seth chat with their friends Maile and Shawn Smucker about what they’ve been learning about why they have an insatiable need to create — and why every one of us needs to as well.
Seth: Newsletter | Website
Tsh: Newsletter | Website
Pick up a round of drinks & help keep the show going
The Nine-Month Novel, led by Maile & Shawn Smucker
Video of a Novel, Shawn’s new Substack
Journal of a Novel, by John Steinbeck
The Gospel in Gerard Manley Hopkins, by Margaret Ellsberg
The Moviegoer, by Walker Percy