What’s on Tap

As friends do, in this episode Seth and Tsh come to table to talk about whatever. Like the nerds they are, they end up talking about Romantic poetry, the end of the world, and more. Pull up a chair and join in!
Bitter & Sweet, Tsh’s book for Lent
Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel
The Road, by Cormac McCarthy
Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order, by Ray Dalio
“To Sleep,” by John Keats
The Art of Lent, by Sr. Wendy Beckett
Exploring Alternatives on YouTube