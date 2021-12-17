Year-End Reflection Questions

As we wind down this year, it’s tempting to jump into the new things we want to do, plan, and declare for another trip around the sun. But before we jump into ideas for the next 12 months, it’s healthy and good to reflect on the previous 12. Seth and Tsh use some of the 20 questions Tsh has published on the internet for the past decade to debrief the year that was 2021. Join in! The show is taking a short break for the holidays. Look for new episodes in a few weeks — happy holidays! (Also, please note the sound quality is not up to our standards in this episode — we apologize for the inconvenience.)