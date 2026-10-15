The Commonplace

The Commonplace

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A Bored Kid & a Famous Ceiling

ep. 203
Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tatum Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider and Tatum Oxenreider

Ordinary places often mean the most to us as children, unbeknownst to the adults around them. Tsh has the pleasure of talking once more to one of the most repeated guest requests: her daughter, Tatum! In this one, Tate shares a childhood book she recently re-read, as well as a non-fiction class assignment that blew her socks off. She also shares why a home they only lived in for a few years meant so much to her, plus a world-renowned historic site that has a place in her new family’s history.

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